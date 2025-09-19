 Skip navigation
Broncos rule out Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:58 PM

The Broncos will be without offseason additions on both sides of the ball when they face the Chargers in Los Angeles this Sunday.

The team’s final injury report shows that tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Dre Greenlaw have both been ruled out for Week 3. No other Broncos players have injury designations.

Engram, who signed with the team after being released by the Jaguars, missed practice all week with a back injury. He has four catches for 33 yards in his two appearances for the Broncos.

Greenlaw has not played in a game since signing with the team in March. Greenlaw has been battling quad injuries since arriving in Denver and he also missed practice all this week.