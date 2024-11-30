Broncos rule out Riley Moss for Monday night

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss will not be on the field against the Browns on Monday night.

The Broncos ruled Moss out due to a knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Moss did not take part in practice at all this week.

Moss was the only player ruled out. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) is questionable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the game. The Broncos have until Monday afternoon to make the move.

Quarterback Bo Nix (back) was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. He has no injury designation, so is set to start as the Broncos try for their third straight win.