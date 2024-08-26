 Skip navigation
Broncos S Brandon Jones expects to be ready for opener

  
Published August 26, 2024 08:01 AM

Safety Brandon Jones’s first preseason with the Broncos ended without him seeing any game action, but he doesn’t expect his absence from the lineup to linger into the regular season.

Jones hurt his hamstring on the first day of training camp and began doing some practice work last week. He warmed up in uniform ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and then spent the rest of the afternoon on the sideline.

After the game, Jones said he expects to play against the Seahawks on September 8.

“I should be ready,” Jones said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Jones was not a full-time starter during his four years with the Dolphins, but the Broncos pencilled him into their lineup after signing him as a free agent in March. Assuming all goes well for the next couple of weeks, they should finally get a chance to see him in that role.