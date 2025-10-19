Broncos score 33 points in fourth quarter, stun Giants to improve to 5-2

It looked like Giants were going to cruise to a win in Denver for most of the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s game and they led 19-0 after three quarters, but the final 15 minutes got as wild as any game this season.

Bo Nix threw a touchdown and ran for another one before Justin Strnad intercepted Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart with just under five minutes left on the clock. Nix threw a touchdown to rookie running back RJ Harvey a few plays later and the Giants had gone from being up 19 points to leading 26-23 with 3:51 to play.

Dart missed Wan’Dale Robinson on a third down on the ensuing drive and the Giants punted the ball back after three plays. Nix hit wide receiver Marvin Mims for 31 yards on third-and-11 to move the Broncos into field goal range, connected with tight end Evan Engram to get to the 18-yard line at the two minute warning and then ran for a touchdown on the next play.

The quick Broncos touchdown meant the Giants were getting the ball back down 30-26 with 1:51 left on the clock. Zach Allen sacked Dart on the Giants’ first offensive play, Dart overthrew wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on a deep shot and the Giants picked up a delay of game to set up a third-and-19 from their 26-yard line. Cornerback Pat Surtain II broke up a pass to Robinson on third down, but the Giants got new life with a 19-yard pass to Robinson along with a roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers.

Another penalty helped the Giants move back in front. Broncos cornerback Riley Moss was flagged for pass interference at the 2-yard line and Broncos head coach Sean Payton was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct while arguing the call, which set up Dart for a one-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds left on the clock. Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the game, however, and the Broncos got the ball needing a field goal to win.

They started at their 23-yard line after the kickoff and Nix hit Mims for 29 yards. They got five more because Giants edge rusher Brian Burns didn’t get onside before the Broncos snapped the ball. One more pass to Courtland Sutton led to a 39-yard Wil Lutz field goal try and Lutz nailed it for as improbable a 33-32 win as anyone will ever see.

The win moves the Broncos to 5-2 on the season and they’ll try for a more conventional home win against the Cowboys in Week 8. Nix was 27-of-50 for 279 yards through the air and he added 48 yards on the ground while Dart was 15-of-33 for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Dart also ran for a score, but the interception in the fourth quarter joined McAtamney’s pair of missed kicks as major reasons why the Giants found a way to lose a game when they led by 19 points and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

The loss extended the team’s road losing streak to nine and they’ll try to pick up the pieces in time to avoid No. 10 against a revenge-minded Eagles squad next Sunday.