MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_230804.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_westernamquarterfinalslites_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals

Broncos seem likely to keep Ben DiNucci on roster as third quarterback

  
Published August 4, 2023 08:20 PM

To take advantage of the league’s new rule allowing three quarterbacks to be in uniform on game day, the team must have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos likely will be one of those teams, with Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci expected to make the cut from 90.

I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year,” coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday regarding the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks. “I like [DiNucci’s] experience. There’s a calmness about him, a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here.”

DiNucci, 26, was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020. He spent three years with the Cowboys, before playing for Seattle of the XFL. He signed with the Broncos earlier this year.

DiNucci played in three games with one start as a rookie, following Dak Prescott’s broken ankle.