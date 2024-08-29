Broncos sign ILB Kristian Welch, waive ILB Levelle Bailey

The Broncos signed inside linebacker Kristian Welch, the team announced Thursday. They waived inside linebacker Levelle Bailey in a corresponding move.

Welch, a fifth-year player, was released by the Packers on Tuesday despite tying for the team lead with 16 tackles in the preseason and leading the NFL with two interceptions.

He has appeared in 57 games with the Packers (2023) and Ravens (2020-22), totaling five tackles on defense and 22 tackles on special teams. With the Packers last season, he made six tackles on 210 special teams snaps.

The Broncos also announced the signing of veteran tight end Donald Parham to the practice squad.

Parham has appeared in 47 games, starting 23, for the Chargers the past four seasons. He has 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, averaging 11.4 yards per reception.

He spent two seasons with Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in Los Angeles.