Broncos sign LB Alec Mock, waive LB Ronnie Perkins

  
Published August 6, 2024 12:35 PM

The Broncos announced a pair of roster moves involving linebackers on Tuesday.

They have signed Alec Mock to the 90-man roster and they waived Ronnie Perkins. Perkins has an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Mock played college football at Air Force before going undrafted this year. He signed with the Broncos, but was waived off the roster in June. He had 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles last year.

Perkins was a 2021 third-round pick of the Patriots, but never played a regular season game for New England. He had 13 tackles in seven games for the Broncos last year.