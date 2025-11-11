Broncos sign OT Geron Christian off Cowboys’ practice squad

The Broncos signed offensive tackle Geron Christian off the Cowboys’ practice squad to their 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver waived wide receiver Michael Bandy and placed inside linebacker Karene Reid on injured reserve in corresponding moves. The Broncos also released tackle Marques Cox from the practice squad.

Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, has appeared in 63 games, starting 25, in his NFL career. He played five games in 2024 across stints with the Rams and Browns. Christian signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad in August but has not appeared in a game this year.

Bandy has played seven offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps across two games this season, while Reid played 59 percent of Denver’s special teams snaps over the first 10 games.