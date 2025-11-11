 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos sign OT Geron Christian off Cowboys’ practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 05:06 PM

The Broncos signed offensive tackle Geron Christian off the Cowboys’ practice squad to their 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver waived wide receiver Michael Bandy and placed inside linebacker Karene Reid on injured reserve in corresponding moves. The Broncos also released tackle Marques Cox from the practice squad.

Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, has appeared in 63 games, starting 25, in his NFL career. He played five games in 2024 across stints with the Rams and Browns. Christian signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad in August but has not appeared in a game this year.

Bandy has played seven offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps across two games this season, while Reid played 59 percent of Denver’s special teams snaps over the first 10 games.