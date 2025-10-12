Broncos take 10-6 lead on final play of first quarter

The Broncos scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game in London on the final play of the first quarter.

Quarterback Bo Nix hit a wide-open tight end Nate Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown. Wil Lutz’s extra point put the Broncos up 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

Nix is off to a strong start against the Jets defense. He’s 11-of-13 for 101 yards and also had an 11-yard run during the touchdown drive. That run set up a fourth down near midfield that the Broncos converted with a pass to tight end Evan Engram.

The Jets opened the scoring by turning their first defensive takeaway of the season into a field goal. They got another thanks to a short field from a long Kene Nwangwu kickoff return, but they’ll need some touchdowns to find their way to their first win of the year.