nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Broncos take 10-6 lead on final play of first quarter

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:11 AM

The Broncos scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game in London on the final play of the first quarter.

Quarterback Bo Nix hit a wide-open tight end Nate Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown. Wil Lutz’s extra point put the Broncos up 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

Nix is off to a strong start against the Jets defense. He’s 11-of-13 for 101 yards and also had an 11-yard run during the touchdown drive. That run set up a fourth down near midfield that the Broncos converted with a pass to tight end Evan Engram.

The Jets opened the scoring by turning their first defensive takeaway of the season into a field goal. They got another thanks to a short field from a long Kene Nwangwu kickoff return, but they’ll need some touchdowns to find their way to their first win of the year.