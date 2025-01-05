 Skip navigation
Broncos take early lead in must-win game vs. Chiefs

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:35 PM

The Broncos have everything to play for. The Chiefs have nothing to play for. And that’s exactly how it looked on the first drive.

Denver marched the ball down the field to take a 7-0 lead when a short pass from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims turned into a 32-yard touchdown.

If the Broncos win, they’re the No. 7 seed in the AFC and they’ll open the playoffs at Buffalo next weekend. If the Broncos lose, their season is over.

The Chiefs have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the team doesn’t mean anything to them. Whether they’ll play competitively remains to be seen, but they didn’t do much to compete on the first drive.