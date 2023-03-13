Broncos tender Corliss Waitman, Jonas Griffith, Quinn Bailey

The Broncos have gotten off to a quick start in free agency by reaching agreements with a pair of offensive linemen and they’ve also tendered contracts to three of their exclusive rights free agents.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they have tendered punter Corliss Waitman, linebacker Jonas Griffith, and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. They now hold exclusive negotiating rights with the trio.

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per kick while leading the league with 96 punts last season. Griffith has 92 tackles over 22 games the last two seasons and Bailey has appeared in 14 games over the last four seasons.

The Broncos did not tender linebacker Jonathan Kongbo. As previously reported, they opted not to tender quarterback Brett Rypien as a restricted free agent and also passed on tendering safety P.J. Locke, cornerback Essang Bassey,and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer.