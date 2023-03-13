 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos tender Corliss Waitman, Jonas Griffith, Quinn Bailey

  
Published March 13, 2023 11:02 AM
nbc_pft_bestqbsunder25_230310
March 10, 2023 09:27 AM
From Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal their selections for the top quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger.

The Broncos have gotten off to a quick start in free agency by reaching agreements with a pair of offensive linemen and they’ve also tendered contracts to three of their exclusive rights free agents.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they have tendered punter Corliss Waitman, linebacker Jonas Griffith, and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. They now hold exclusive negotiating rights with the trio.

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per kick while leading the league with 96 punts last season. Griffith has 92 tackles over 22 games the last two seasons and Bailey has appeared in 14 games over the last four seasons.

The Broncos did not tender linebacker Jonathan Kongbo. As previously reported, they opted not to tender quarterback Brett Rypien as a restricted free agent and also passed on tendering safety P.J. Locke, cornerback Essang Bassey,and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer.