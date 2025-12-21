Broncos tie Jags 7-7 on Bo Nix TD pass

The Jaguars got on the board first in Denver, but the Broncos have come up with an answer.

Quarterback Bo Nix found wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a 15-yard touchdown with 12:46 to play in the first half. The touchdown tied the score at 7-7.

Nix opened the scoring drive by hooking up with tight end Evan Engram for a 33-yard gain and then had a 12-yard run to keep the team moving toward the end zone.

Sutton also had a seven-yard catch before his score and already has four catches for 53 yards on the afternoon.