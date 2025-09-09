Broncos to sign Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad

The Broncos are signing running back Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Vaughn was among the Cowboys’ final cuts, and he worked out for the Broncos last week.

Dallas drafted him in the sixth round in 2023, and he spent two seasons on the team’s roster. Vaughn appeared in 14 games, playing 113 offensive snaps and 51 on special teams and had 50 touches for 168 yards while in Dallas.

Coach Sean Payton had similar-sized Darren Sproles in New Orleans. Vaughn is 5 foot 6 ,176 pounds, and Sproles played at 5 foot 6, 190 pounds. Sproles had a 14-year NFL career, including playing for the Saints from 2011-13.

Vaughn ran for 42 yards in the Cowboys’ final preseason game.