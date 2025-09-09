 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos to sign Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad

  
Published September 9, 2025 05:07 PM

The Broncos are signing running back Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Vaughn was among the Cowboys’ final cuts, and he worked out for the Broncos last week.

Dallas drafted him in the sixth round in 2023, and he spent two seasons on the team’s roster. Vaughn appeared in 14 games, playing 113 offensive snaps and 51 on special teams and had 50 touches for 168 yards while in Dallas.

Coach Sean Payton had similar-sized Darren Sproles in New Orleans. Vaughn is 5 foot 6 ,176 pounds, and Sproles played at 5 foot 6, 190 pounds. Sproles had a 14-year NFL career, including playing for the Saints from 2011-13.

Vaughn ran for 42 yards in the Cowboys’ final preseason game.