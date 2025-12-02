Broncos to sign WR Elijah Moore to practice squad

The Broncos are bringing in some potential help at receiver for the stretch run.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Denver is signing Elijah Moore to its practice squad.

Moore, 25, was recently released by the Bills after appearing in nine games for the club this season. He recorded nine catches for 112 yards along with six carries for 24 yards with a touchdown.

A second-round pick in 2021, Moore played his first two seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Browns in 2023. He has tallied 209 catches for 2,274 yards with nine touchdowns in his 70 career games with 42 starts.