Broncos unveil new uniforms

The Broncos will add new players to the roster in this week’s draft and they unveiled the uniforms that those players will be wearing on Monday.

The team is changing their uniforms for the first time since the 1997 season and revealed what they are calling the Mile High Collection on their website. The uniform features white, orange and blue jerseys and they will be paired with pants in all three colors.

Per a release from the team, the sleeves “show a mountain peak created from the linework within the team’s logo” and the pants also pay homage to the mountains. The team will pair their uniforms with a pair of helmets. Their main helmets will still be blue and their alternate headgear will be white.

“As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we’re also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history,” Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement. “Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home.”

The Broncos also announced that they will have throwback uniforms based off the design they wore in 1977.