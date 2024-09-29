Broncos up 7-6 after Bo Nix’s first NFL TD pass

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a horrid first half at MetLife Stadium, but he’s found a groove in the third quarter.

Nix hit Courtland Sutton for an eight-yard touchdown with 3:08 left in the quarter and the Broncos now lead the Jets 7-6 as a result. It was the first NFL touchdown pass for Denver’s first-round pick.

Nix hit Sutton for a 27-yard gain earlier in the drive and he’s now 10-of-22 for 53 yards after going 7-of-15 for negative-seven yards in the first half.

The Jets offense had a scoring drive just before halftime, but their first possession of the drive was hamstrung by penalties. The Jets have been flagged 12 times for 75 yards as they’ve continually shot themselves in the foot on Sunday.