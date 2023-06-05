 Skip navigation
Broncos waive Damarea Crockett, sign receiver Nick Williams

  
Published June 5, 2023 12:58 PM
May 30, 2023 12:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the 2023 season for Denver, analyzing the over/under win total, odds to make the playoffs, win the West, Sean Payton and Russell Wilson to win individual honors, and more.

The Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

They signed undrafted free agent Nick Williams in a corresponding move.

Crockett, 25, missed the entire 2022 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Texans as a college free agent. Crockett did not make the team out of the preseason and later signed with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He also has spent time on the Packers’ practice squad.

Crockett’s only career action came in 2021 when he had three rushes for 7 yards in 12 games. He played five offensive snaps and 182 on special teams.

Williams, a Denver-area native, had 435 receiving yards and two touchdowns at UNLV in 2022 after five seasons at CSU-Pueblo.