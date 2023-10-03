Broncos waive Essang Bassey from active roster, sign Tre’Quan Smith to practice squad

The Broncos made roster moves on their active roster and practice squad on Tuesday.

Cornerback Essang Bassey has been waived off of the 53-man roster while former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has been signed to the practice squad. They also released receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad.

Bassey had eight tackles in the first four games of the season and played a lot of snaps in Weeks Two and Three before being put in a smaller role against the Bears on Sunday. He played in 27 other games for the team over the previous three seasons.

Smith had 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns in 66 games for the Saints over the last five seasons. The first 51 of those appearances came when current Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the head coach in New Orleans, so Smith’s new boss has a familiar face.