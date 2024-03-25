The Broncos will wear new uniforms in 2024.

The team teased its new look on X on Monday morning.

Broncos president Damani Leech said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, that it’s a full redesign of the uniform but with the same logo and the same colors. The process to revamp the uniforms began more than a year ago.

The Broncos have worn an alternative all-orange uniform combination, but they have not had new uniforms since 2012 when orange jerseys became their standard home jersey.

The Broncos are expected to unveil the new uniforms in the next month or so.