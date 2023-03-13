 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos won’t tender Brett Rypien

  
Published March 13, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

Quarterback Brett Rypien will be hitting the open market this week.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will not be tendering Rypien a contract as a restricted free agent . The lowest tender for restricted free agents this season is $2.627 million and teams do not receive compensation if players in that category sign with other teams.

Rypien has spent the last three seasons with the Broncos and he appeared in four games last season. Two of those appearances were starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson and Rypien went 80-of-130 for 778 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

With Rypien becoming a free agent, Jarrett Guarantano is the only quarterback other than Wilson under contract in Denver.