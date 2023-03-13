Broncos won’t tender Brett Rypien

Quarterback Brett Rypien will be hitting the open market this week.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will not be tendering Rypien a contract as a restricted free agent . The lowest tender for restricted free agents this season is $2.627 million and teams do not receive compensation if players in that category sign with other teams.

Rypien has spent the last three seasons with the Broncos and he appeared in four games last season. Two of those appearances were starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson and Rypien went 80-of-130 for 778 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

With Rypien becoming a free agent, Jarrett Guarantano is the only quarterback other than Wilson under contract in Denver.