Browns add QB Tyler Huntley

When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have five quarterbacks, you’re the Browns.

When you have six quarterbacks, you’re f—ked.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Browns have added Pro Bowl (seriously) quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The reason is far less dysfunctional than the Browns have been. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have hamstring injuries. Sheduer Sanders has a sore shoulder. They need healthy bodies to get through practice. Enter Huntley.

Huntley spent four seasons with the Browns, from 2020 through 2023. He spent the 2024 offseason with the Browns. He was released in late August, and he returned to Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Dolphins signed him to the active roster after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his latest concussion. Huntley started five games in 2024.

Huntley is much more than a camp arm. He has 25 regular-season appearances, and 14 regular-season starts. It’s somewhat surprising he was available. It’s not surprising that the Browns have pounced on yet another quarterback.

So, yes, Cleveland now has a six-pack of quarterbacks. And their fans may need a Manhattan.