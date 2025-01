The Browns have added a running back.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Troy Hairston to a futures deal.

Hairston, 26, has appeared in 18 career games with five starts — all with Houston. He appeared in two games in 2024, playing 39 snaps — all on special teams.

He caught five passes for 19 yards for the Texans back in 2022, appearing in 16 games.