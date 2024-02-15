Browns announce Andy Dickerson as OL coach, Roy Istvan as assistant OL coach

The Browns announced the addition of two coaches to Kevin Stefanski’s staff on Thursday.

Reports indicated that former Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson would be joining the team in the same role. The Browns confrimed that while also announcing that Roy Istvan will assist him. Dickerson coached for the Browns in 2009 and 2010, which Stefanski referenced in a statement about the move.

“We were all very impressed with Andy, along with his background and knowledge when we first met about our offensive coordinator position,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “When our offensive line position opened, he was among the first calls I made. Andy loves teaching and will bring a passion and energy that will greatly benefit our linemen. He understands the high standard that room must have in order for our offense to be successful and we know he’s excited about being back in the building with this organization.”

Istvan was the assistant offensive line coach for the Eagles for the last five seasons.