Browns announce new Myles Garrett deal with statement that glosses over a few things

There are few problems that a gigantic pile of cash can’t solve.

The Browns solved one of their biggest problems on Sunday, with a new contract for recently-disgruntled defensive end Myles Garrett. Now that Garrett is extremely gruntled again, the Browns have announced the extension that puts him under contract through 2030.

From the statement the Browns released:

“Even as the Browns endured struggles during the 2024 season, Garrett still found a high level of success on the field. Not only did he finish the season with 14 sacks — second in the NFL — he also faced a league-high rate of double teams and chip blocks. He was double teamed on a career-high 30 percent of pass rush attempts, but found a way to still apply ample pressure. He totaled a league-high 22 tackles for loss and 84 quarterback hits — the third most in the league.

“Yet, following a disappointing season in which the Browns finished with a 3-14 record, Garrett released a statement on Feb. 3 in which he requested a trade. In that statement, he expressed a desire to win.

“He had conversations with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during routine exit interviews following the season which both sides expressed frustrations about the results of the 2024 season as well as aspirations to win. Berry has reiterated his commitment to returning to winning in 2025 and has believed Garrett plays an integral role in achieving that goal.

“With a new extension in place through 2030, Garrett is poised to lead the Browns to those wins and the defense to high levels of success for the foreseeable future.”

The statement glosses over a few things. What did the Browns do to get Garrett to change his mind?

Why does he suddenly think the Browns are poised to win?

Did they say or do anything other than give him a new contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history?

The timeline suggests that it was all about the money. Which is fine. Garrett applied pressure, and it worked. Most recently, someone leaked that Garrett asked to meet with owner Jimmy Haslam, and that Haslam declined. That move might have been the thing that closed the deal.

Maybe, in the end, that’s all Garrett wanted. If so, his trade request worked. It forced the Browns back to the table with two years left on his contract, and it gave him one last massive payday before he emerges on the other side of his prime years.

Great players deserve every last dollar. Sometimes, they get it the conventional way. Sometimes, they need to do something a little unconventional.

Either way, problem solved. And gigantic pile of cash surrendered.