Report: Jimmy Haslam declined meeting with Myles Garrett over trade request

Myles Garrett still wants out of Cleveland.

The Browns remain unwilling to deal him.

In the latest example of how the two sides are dug in, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that team owner Jimmy Haslam recently declined Garrett’s request to meet about a potential trade. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com adds that Haslam told Garrett he needs to speak with General Manager Andrew Berry instead, as he’s in charge of those matters for the team.

Either way, the Browns have said publicly that they have no interest in trading Garrett and have not been moved from that stance privately.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career, registering 102.5 sacks in his first eight seasons. But Garrett has said that he wants to play for a winner and does not believe that can happen with the Browns.

With Trey Hendrickson now available on the trade market, we’ll see if a team that may have wanted Garrett instead opts to acquire the league’s 2024 sack leader.