Browns call Elijah Moore day-to-day with rib injury

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore exited Friday night’s preseason game, but the injury does not appear serious.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated today that the Browns don’t think Moore will be out for long.

“Yeah, I think we’ll see. I’d call him day to day. I’m hopeful, but I want to get there before I can make that comment,” Stefanski said.

A 2021 second-round pick of the Jets, Moore was traded to Cleveland in March. The Browns listed him as one of their three starting wide receivers on their initial depth chart.