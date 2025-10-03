Browns CB Greg Newsome, OT Jack Conklin questionable to play Sunday

The Browns may not have cornerback Greg Newsome for Sunday’s game against the Vikings in London.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Friday press conference that Newsome is questionable to play in Week 5. Newsome was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited practice participant.

Newsome had 17 tackles and two passes defensed in the first four games of the season.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) will also be listed as questionable. Conklin has not played since Week 1 and has been limited in practice this week.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.