Browns confirm ruptured Achilles for Michael Woods

Word on Wednesday morning was that the Browns were waiting for a final diagnosis on wide receiver Michael Woods amid fears that he tore his Achilles while working out in Texas and the Browns have now updated Woods’ status.

It was not a happy update. The team announced that Woods has in fact ruptured his Achilles and will have surgery

Woods is expected to miss the entire 2023 season as a result of the injury.

Woods was a 2022 sixth-round pick and he appeared in 10 games during his rookie season. He caught five passes for 45 yards and he lost five yards on his lone rushing attempt of the year.