Browns DE Alex Wright out for year with torn tricep

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:51 PM

Browns defensive end Alex Wright won’t be available for the rest of the 2024 season.

Wright announced on social media that he will miss the rest of the campaign after tearing his tricep. Wright said he initially suffered an injury during a joint practice this summer and felt more pain against the Jaguars in Week Two before having an MRI. Wright kept playing after that test, but went for another MRI this week and learned about the severity of his injury.

Wright had eight tackles and a sack in the first four weeks. The sack came on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone for a safety.

The Browns drafted Wright in the third round of the 2022 draft and has 61 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for his career.