Browns defensive ends Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas to miss extended time with knee injuries

The Browns will be without a pair of second-year defensive ends after they suffered knee injuries over the last week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that 2022 third-round pick Alex Wright and 2022 seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas are both set to miss extended time due to the injuries. The Browns signed Charles Wiley to bolster the position group on Monday.

“Injuries are our least favorite part about this game,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Those guys will both be back, but they’re going to have to deal with these injuries and we’ll support them as they do.”

Wright had 28 tackles and a fumble recovery while playing every game as a rookie. He made five starts.

Thomas had nine tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 10 appearances.

Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, and Ogbo Okoronkwo are the top three defensive ends in Cleveland this season.