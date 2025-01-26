 Skip navigation
Browns, Dolphins have longest AFC Championship droughts

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:12 AM

After posting a full list of the most recent years in which the 16 NFC teams last made it to the conference championship, some have already asked to see the same thing for the other conference.

In the AFC, 15 teams have made it at some point. The Texans, who debuted in 2002, are the only ones who haven’t qualified. Which, coupled with the Cowboys’ 30-year drought, is a rough look for a state that bleeds football.

Here’s the full list of last AFC Championship appearances.

Bills: 2024.

Chiefs: 2024.

Ravens: 2023.

Bengals: 2022.

Titans: 2019.

Patriots: 2018.

Jaguars: 2017.

Steelers: 2016.

Broncos: 2015.

Colts: 2014.

Jets: 2010.

Chargers: 2007.

Raiders: 2002.

Dolphins: 1992.

Browns: 1989.

That’s 33 years for the Dolphins, and 36 for the Browns.

Now, the Browns who last made the AFC Championship are no longer the Browns. They’re the Ravens. But when the deal that allowed the Browns to move to Baltimore included leaving all records behind, the record of the most recent AFC Championship stays, too.

As to the reconstituted Browns, who returned to the NFL in 1999, they have yet to make it to the AFC Championship.