Browns downgrade OT Jack Conklin to out

  
Published September 21, 2024 12:18 PM

Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin has suffered an apparent setback and will not make his 2024 debut on Sunday.

Cleveland announced that Conklin has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

Conklin has been recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in the first game of the 2023 season. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday.

However, it does look as if starting left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) is trending toward playing. He’s questionable after he was limited all week, but the Browns made several moves on Saturday that did not include an offensive lineman.

Cleveland has signed running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. Cleveland elevated cornerback Tony Brown and tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. And the team has signed linebacker Nathaniel Watson to the practice squad.