Browns elevate Bailey Zappe to back up Shedeur Sanders

  
Published November 22, 2025 01:39 PM

Once the Browns ruled out Dillon Gabriel for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, it was assumed that they would elevate Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to serve as their No. 2 quarterback.

That roster move became official on Saturday. Zappe has been summoned to back up Shedeur Sanders in the rookie’s first NFL start.

Zappe started one game for the Browns last season and returned to the practice squad after failing to make the Chiefs this summer. Zappe also made eight starts for the Patriots in 2022 and 2023.

Zappe is 208-of-335 for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 career games.