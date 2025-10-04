Browns elevate CBs Dom Jones, Tre Avery for Sunday’s game

The Browns called up a pair of cornerbacks from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings in London.

Dom Jones and Tre Avery have been elevated and will revert back to the practice squad after the contest.

It’s the third straight week that Jones has been brought up to the roster. He’s played 10 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Avery played in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions and made two tackles. He also appeared in 38 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.

The Browns listed Greg Newsome as questionable to play because of a hamstring injury and the elevations give them some more depth if he’s unable to play.