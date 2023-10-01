Browns expect Deshaun Watson back after Week Five bye

The Browns played without quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, but they don’t expect to be without him when they’re back on the field.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s 28-3 loss to the Ravens that the team expects to have Watson back from his right shoulder injury when they play the 49ers in Week Six. The Browns have a bye in Week Five.

“Deshaun was trying very hard to play,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “He was hopeful. He tried like crazy to make it. Just didn’t feel like he could operate at enough of a level to make it today.”

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in place of Watson. He was 19-of-36 for 121 yards and three interceptions in a rocky regular season debut.