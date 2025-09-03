Browns expect to have a sound run game despite not having Quinshon Judkins

When the Browns used the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on running back Quinshon Judkins, they expected him to be a significant contributor from Day One. Instead, Judkins remains unsigned as the NFL investigates an allegation of domestic violence against him.

But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that he still expects his team’s running offense to be solid, even without the running back who was drafted to be a starter. Stefanski said new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren is working with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at developing the scheme that will get the Browns’ running game going.

“Going back to when we added Coach Bloomgren with Tommy Rees, really making sure we’re a sound run game,” Stefanski said. “When you talk about the run game it’s easy to say the running backs and the offensive line, but it does take everybody. We need wide receivers who can block, we need quarterbacks who can get you in and out of the right plays. I think the guys have put in a ton of work into the run game, and I know those guys are excited about some of the things we’re doing. But you have to go do it in the games.”

Jerome Ford, who led the Browns with 565 rushing yards last year, enters Week One as their starting running back. Dylan Sampson, a rookie fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee, is Ford’s backup. The Browns don’t know when, or if, they’ll have Judkins on the field, but they believe they can run the ball with Ford, Sampson, and a total team effort.