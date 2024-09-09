 Skip navigation
Browns fear high-ankle sprain for David Njoku

  
Published September 9, 2024 06:26 AM

Browns tight end David Njoku left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and it will be some time before he’s back in the lineup if initial reports about the severity of the injury are confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the Browns fear Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain during the 33-17 home loss. Further testing is set for Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Njoku would likely be out for several weeks if it is a high-ankle sprain and that would be a blow to a Browns offense that looked like it needs all the help it can get during the loss to the Cowboys.

Njoku, who was in a walking boot in the locker room, had four catches for 44 yards before leaving the game.