Browns fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

In a clear sign that the Browns won’t be changing head coaches, the Browns will be changing offensive coordinators.

Again.

Per multiple reports (which means the announcement is imminent), the Browns have fired Ken Dorsey. Offensive line coach Andy Dickerson also was fired..

It’s the second straight year in which the Browns have fired an offensive coordinator. After the 2023 season, Alex Van Pelt got the boot after a playoff appearance for the Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, the 2023 coach of the year, earned his shot to be a head coach through his work as an offensive coordinator. The chronic failures of the offense, however, have not yet stuck to him.

Dorsey had been fired by the Bills during the 2023 season. He was one of several offensive coordinators who crash-landed on their feet in 2024. Van Pelt became the offensive coordinator in New England. Luke Getsy, fired by the Bears, was hired by the Raiders. Shane Waldron, out with the Seahawks after Pete Carroll was fired, got the Bears job.

All of them except Van Pelt already have been fired. And, based on the Patriots offensive performance this season, Van Pelt could make it a clean sweep.

In Dorsey’s defense, he was stuck with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, until Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Then, in an apparent effort to tank in the final weeks of the season, Jameis Winston was benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. On Saturday, Bailey Zappe started in a 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Dorsey likely won’t say anything about this, at least until his buyout has ended. Or until he gets a new job that makes his buyout irrelevant. Most coaches who are fired with time left on their deals won’t say anything that would justify cutting them off, until after they’ve collected what they are owed.