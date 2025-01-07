Browns G.M. Andrew Berry expects Myles Garrett to remain and retire in Cleveland

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said near the end of the regular season that he wants the team “to be able to illuminate, illustrate” a path that will lead to winning in the immediate future because he’s not interested in being part of an extended rebuilding process.

Garrett didn’t delve into what he’ll do if he doesn’t get or doesn’t like that plan, but it’s hard not to think there might be some thought to moving on with Garrett moving into his 30s and in the final two years of his current contract. During a Monday press conference, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said that there have been none of those thoughts on his end.

“In terms of Myles, my anticipation and expectation is that he’ll have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton at the end of this year and I expect him to be here and retire a Brown, quite frankly,” Berry said, via the team’s website.

Expectations and reality don’t always meet, but Garrett made it pretty clear what needs to happen to bring them together in Cleveland.