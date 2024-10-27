Browns get to 20 points for first time in 2024, lead Ravens 20-17

For the first time all season, the Browns have scored 20 points.

Quarterback Jameis Winston hit receiver Cedric Tillman for a 22-yard touchdown, giving the Browns a 20-17 lead with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Winston got Cleveland into Baltimore territory with a 30-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy, putting the ball on the Baltimore 27.

A couple of plays later, Winston connected over the middle with a short pass that Tillman turned into a 22-yard touchdown.

It was the first touchdown of Tillman’s career, as he did not have one as a rookie last year.

On the injury front, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return. Cornerback Denzel Ward also was announced as being evaluated for a head injury.