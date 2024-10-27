 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns get to 20 points for first time in 2024, lead Ravens 20-17

  
Published October 27, 2024 03:22 PM

For the first time all season, the Browns have scored 20 points.

Quarterback Jameis Winston hit receiver Cedric Tillman for a 22-yard touchdown, giving the Browns a 20-17 lead with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Winston got Cleveland into Baltimore territory with a 30-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy, putting the ball on the Baltimore 27.

A couple of plays later, Winston connected over the middle with a short pass that Tillman turned into a 22-yard touchdown.

It was the first touchdown of Tillman’s career, as he did not have one as a rookie last year.

On the injury front, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return. Cornerback Denzel Ward also was announced as being evaluated for a head injury.