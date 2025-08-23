Browns have no update on status of unsigned second-round pick Quinshon Judkins

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is the only player from the 2025 NFL draft who has not yet signed his rookie contract, and there’s no indication that’s going to change any time soon.

Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about Judkins during the broadcast of today’s preseason game and said he had no update.

“There’s not much that I have an update on in terms of Q. We’ll take that day-to-day and manage the situation appropriately,” Berry said.

The Browns took Judkins with the 36th overall pick in the draft and initially expected him to be a big contributor as a rookie. But in July he was arrested and accused of domestic violence, and even though prosecutors do not plan to file charges against him, the NFL is investigating the matter and he could face league discipline. The Browns appear uninterested in signing Judkins until they know whether and to what extent he’ll be disciplined as part of the league’s investigation.

Even if Judkins is cleared by the league, he and the Browns may face a difference of opinion about whether he deserves a fully guaranteed contract. This year, for the first time, all the top picks in the second round got fully guaranteed rookie deals, and Judkins and his agent will surely argue that he deserves one as well. But the Browns may say that the circumstances are different after Judkins missed all of training camp and the preseason, and therefore Judkins’ rookie contract should be different as well.

If Judkins and the Browns never reach an agreement, he would re-enter the draft in 2026. That’s a highly unusual circumstance in the NFL, but this is a highly unusual situation and at this point nothing can be ruled out.