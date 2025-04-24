 Skip navigation
Browns haven’t had a first-round selection since 2021

  
Published April 24, 2025 03:33 PM

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick tonight, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is the betting favorite to go there. The team also has and will field calls about trading the choice since that’s what teams with high picks do.

Whenever the Browns select in the first round, it will be their first first-round pick since 2021. They took cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall selection that year.

Deshaun Watson cost the Browns their past three first-round picks, all of which eventually were traded by Houston.

As NFL senior researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno points out, the three players selected where the Browns were slated to pick in the first round were wide receiver Brian Thomas (to the Jaguars with the 23rd overall pick in 2024), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (to the Lions with the 12th overall pick in 2023) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (to the Eagles with the 13th overall pick in 2022).

That would be three solid starters on their roster today.

The cost of acquiring Watson — in cap space and draft picks — has been an albatross around the neck of the organization . . . and continues to be. The Browns aren’t likely to have the injured Watson on their active roster this season, but at least they will have a first-round rookie.