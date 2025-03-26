Browns held private workout with Cam Ward

The Browns reportedly did not have a large presence at quarterback Cam Ward’s Pro Day, but the club still got a good look at him this week.

CanesInsight.com reported on Wednesday that the Browns worked out Ward privately at Miami.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com notes team owner Jimmy Haslam, G.M. Andrew Berry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski were all in attendance.

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft after finishing 3-14 in 2024. They have an obvious need at quarterback, which puts them squarely in the mix for Ward if the Titans pass on him at No. 1 overall. The Browns could also potentially trade up for Ward if the Titans are willing to move out of the spot.

Ward finished No. 4 in Heisman voting for his one season at Miami after transferring from Washington State. He ended the 2024 season having completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 204 yards with four TDs.

The current betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, Ward said after his Pro Day that he felt like he solidified his spot as the top pick in this year’s draft. We’ll see if that does end up happening, but the Browns are doing their due diligence in case the Titans elect to chart a different course.