After weeks of no trades of first-round picks, it has begun.

The Jaguars, as expected, have moved up to No. 2. The Browns have slid to No. 5.

To move up to No. 2, the Jaguars have sent the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick.

It’s a brilliant move for the Browns. They need bodies. And they’ll be getting them, this year and next year.

And the Jaguars undoubtedly will be picking Travis Hunter, soon.