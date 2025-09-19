Browns K Andre Szmyt needs MRI after suffering calf injury in Friday practice

The Browns may need to find a new kicker in a hurry.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday press conference that kicker Andre Szmyt “felt something” in his calf during the day’s practice and now needs an MRI. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Stefanski noted that at this point, it’s premature to say whether or not the club will bring in kickers. But as a practical matter, it’s Friday — if the Browns have to find a replacement kicker, they’ll likely need to know who that is within the next 24 hours.

Szmyt missed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal wide right in Cleveland’s Week 1, one-point loss to Cincinnati. He made his one field goal and both of his extra points in last week’s loss to Baltimore.

Cleveland has also listed guard Joel Bitonio (back), receiver/returner DeAndre Carter (concussion), and right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) as questionable.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) is out.

Punter Cory Bojorquez (right ankle), safety Grant Delpit (back), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) are off the report and are set to play.