Browns lead Ravens 16-10 at halftime

The Ravens made several mistakes in the first half of Sunday’s game in Cleveland and they helped the Browns take a 16-10 lead into the break.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush returned an interception that caromed off of Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell’s hands for a 23-yard touchdown and kicker Andre Szmyt made all three field goals he tried in the first 30 minutes. One of those came after Ravens punt returner LaJohntay Wester muffed a kick and another came after linebacker Jake Hummel was offside on a Browns punt to give Cleveland a first down.

The Browns’ effort has also gotten a big helping hand from their biggest star. Myles Garrett has sacked Lamar Jackson three times and now leads the league with 14 sacks on the season.

Jackson is 6-of-12 for 104 yards and running back Derrick Henry has eight carries for 30 yards and a score. Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 7-of-10 for 68 yards and Quinshon Judkins has picked up 39 yards on 11 carries so far this afternoon.

