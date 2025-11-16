 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Browns lead Ravens 16-10 at halftime

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:52 PM

The Ravens made several mistakes in the first half of Sunday’s game in Cleveland and they helped the Browns take a 16-10 lead into the break.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush returned an interception that caromed off of Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell’s hands for a 23-yard touchdown and kicker Andre Szmyt made all three field goals he tried in the first 30 minutes. One of those came after Ravens punt returner LaJohntay Wester muffed a kick and another came after linebacker Jake Hummel was offside on a Browns punt to give Cleveland a first down.

The Browns’ effort has also gotten a big helping hand from their biggest star. Myles Garrett has sacked Lamar Jackson three times and now leads the league with 14 sacks on the season.

Jackson is 6-of-12 for 104 yards and running back Derrick Henry has eight carries for 30 yards and a score. Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 7-of-10 for 68 yards and Quinshon Judkins has picked up 39 yards on 11 carries so far this afternoon.