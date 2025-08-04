Browns list Joe Flacco as starter on initial depth chart

The 2023 comeback player of the year is back.

The Browns have listed 40-year-old Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback on the first depth chart of the 2025 season, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Flacco went from the couch to the huddle for the Browns in 2023, lifting the team to the postseason — and upending Damar Hamlin’s clone for the CPOY award. Last year, the Browns passed on Flacco. Which made sense. As a fan favorite, the chants would have come early and often for the veteran, once Deshaun Watson continued to underwhelm.

This year, the affinity for Flacco makes him the favorite to start and to play until the Browns are essentially cooked for 2025.

Per the initial chart, Kenny Pickett is the QB2, followed by rookie Dillon Gabriel and rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Later this month, the Browns will have a significant decision to make. Will they carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster? If not, who will be the odd man out?