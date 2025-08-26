Browns name Dillon Gabriel backup QB

The Browns officially have a backup quarterback.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that Dillon Gabriel will be the club’s No. 2 QB behind Joe Flacco.

That means Shedeur Sanders will be the team’s third-string quarterback to start the season.

“I think you factor in everything, truly,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “We look at it from a bunch of different angles. So, certainly we made the decision and feel comfortable with Dillon serving in that role.

“It’s such an all-encompassing evaluation,” Stefanski added. “So, everything the guys did in the games was important. We also saw a lot of them out here in practice and how they are at their craft. He’s certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better.”

Gabriel, 24, was a third-round pick in this year’s draft. While he worked through a hamstring injury during the preseason, he was able to complete 35-of-37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two exhibition contests.

Sanders, 23, was a fifth-round pick in the draft, completing 17-of-29 passes for 152 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in his two preseason games.

The Browns also had Kenny Pickett on their roster but felt comfortable enough with Gabriel as Joe Flacco’s backup to trade Pickett to the Raiders on Monday.

“Obviously, those types of things, you can’t predict them,” Stefanski said. “Got a strong offer for Kenny. Kenny’s a guy we think very highly of and so do they. So, I wish him well. He’s a great person, he’s a really good football player. But those are the types of decisions you have to make.”

The Browns will open the season against the Bengals on Sept. 7.