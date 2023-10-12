Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: I would never, ever doubt Deshaun Watson’s toughness

The Browns have said that quarterback Deshaun Watson is medically cleared but the quarterback has still not practiced with the shoulder injury he suffered Week 3 against the Titans.

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was adamant on Thursday that Watson remaining sidelined was not a matter of toughness.

“I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness — never. I would never doubt his toughness,” Van Pelt said in his press conference. “I’ve seen him play, I’ve seen him do some amazing things, fight through amazing things. That is not the issue at all — whatsoever.

“If I’m a running back and I can’t run full speed, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it. I might be cleared medically, but I can’t operate with my strength, which is my legs as a runner. So, same as a thrower for him. I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness. He’s tough as nails.”

Van Pelt conceded that the Browns do need to get Watson going, since he now hasn’t practiced since before the Week 3 win over Tennessee. Now the club is coming out of a bye week and facing the 49ers at home.

“He’s trying to get better. He’s getting better each week and it’s an injury to his main weapon — his throwing [shoulder],” Van Pelt said. “So we’ll get him back when he’s ready. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later. But I would never, ever — if he can play, he’s going to play. He’s a fierce competitor.”

Watson is not practicing again on Thursday, which puts P.J. Walker that much closer to making his first start for Cleveland against San Francisco.