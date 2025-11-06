 Skip navigation
Browns OC Tommy Rees on calling plays: Core principles continue, but I have a different spin

  
Published November 6, 2025 12:32 PM

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be taking on a new role for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski handed over the offensive playcalling duties to Rees coming out of the bye week and Rees said at a Thursday press conference that the offense’s “core offensive principles continue on” in the wake of the change. Rees allowed that he’ll put a “different spin” on those principles because he doesn’t see things exactly the way that Stefanski does and stressed that the team needs to “do them better.”

Rees said that’s particularly true in the passing game.

“There’s a lot of areas we need to improve,” Rees said. “The passing game, like we’ve said from the jump, takes all 11. We want to stress defenses in probably some ways we haven’t been able to or not able to connect on. Feature the guys we can lean on and make our quarterback feel comfortable. The bye weeks are always great. We needed the reset to kind of look at things, make sure we’re doing the best things for our players, the best things for our quarterbacks and we think we have a good plan going forward.”

Rees said that he will remain in the booth because he likes the “vantage point” it affords him as he calls plays and the Browns will be hoping to see better results come out of the other changes to their offensive operations.